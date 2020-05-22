How Businesses Can Cope with The Effects of Coronavirus

One of the worst impacts of the current Coronavirus pandemic has been on jobs. Companies have been trying to figure out changes they should make to keep their staff safe.

So, here are some ways that businesses can cope with the effects of Coronavirus.

Communicate with staff

One of the main things you can do is communicate with your employees. Most are also worried about their wellbeing and whether the company can afford to function as more activities come to a standstill.

Think about utilising apps with an internal messaging feature where people can immediately contact each other. Make sure to give information on the virus itself and share a variety of useful videos on COVID-19 and how to prevent the disease, including the how-to’s of handwashing and social-distancing, travel tips and suggestions on how to effectively work from home.

Create a disaster preparedness policy

Nobody could have predicted the Coronavirus or the widespread impact it would have. A successful strategy will cover various problems, including remote-working procedures. It should explain how people will be expected to work from home, and what tools they will need to get the job done, how to handle travel, what to do with meetings and more.

As a business owner, if customers stop going out, you may have to think seriously about handling workers and cash flows as well as being accessible online so that consumers can still make orders. This shows you’re worried about what could happen in a worst-case situation, how to communicate, and how to keep business running in tough times. It also ensures that your business will be able to endure tough times without losing too much business in the process.

Form a risk management plan

To define and address any potential threats or weaknesses in your current safeguards for sudden future crises (health, financial, environmental etc.) such as the current COVID-19, you have to conduct a risk assessment of your key business processes.

When confronted with risks, first-level administrators on the front line are in the best position to be able to determine how such situations would impact their areas of responsibility.

Seek help

Access to cash is a crucial problem for small companies. Running any company is a dangerous undertaking, but small companies are particularly vulnerable. Only about half of the small businesses survive more than five years. Overhead costs such as leasing, wages, and services, leave very little cash to the owners, especially in the early years.

During this pandemic, the Government and many financial institutions have put measures in place to help business who are in need of a little help. Schemes such as the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme have been put in place to allow the loan of £50,001 and £5 million on a term loan.

These types of schemes can provide your business with immediate cash flow, keep workers on the payroll, and allow businesses to expand once customers return. This is a crucial tool for protecting and ensuring the survival of your business.

No matter the size of your business or how badly you’ve been affected by the Coronavirus, there will be some form of help out there for you. Take your time to research what help is available to your business, and take steps to ensure the survival of your business.

Please follow and like us: