How about starting a gluten-free food business from home?

You have just got your diagnosis report and you thought of embracing a new lifestyle. While you have already tried living gluten-free, that which drives you crazy is there’s none who can provide you with the things that you need. This is when you get a smart idea of starting a gluten free delivery business of your own so that you can solve such issues of others.

Do you have enough money to invest? If you don’t have and this is the first-ever venture that you’re trying in your life, here’s help for you.

How to get started

Firstly, you would need a smart idea. You might have thought of a unique product like naan bread that is made from chickpeas. Or you may be offering products for children who would prefer eating gluten-free items. Whatever may your product, you should be passionate about it.

Secondly, you have to decide on your target audience. If you open a bakery business, you would need a saeco automatic coffee machine and here, you would need the right kind of target audience. Are your customers Coeliac who wish to get trustworthy gluten-free food? Or are they special customers who can’t touch gluten and hence they need gluten-free skin products? Will your products be a seasonal purchase or are you expecting regular customers?

Thirdly, you have to decide on the type of business you’re comfortable with. Are you going to utilize your home as a business or will the customers expect delivery at their homes after ordering from your website?

Be aware of the space

Are you going to use your kitchen as the key place to make the products? If yes, you have to make sure that the place is gluten-free. Though there is no law that insists the gluten-free testing of products, you will still have to prove that you’ve already taken proper reasonable steps to ensure that the goods are under 20 parts/million. A better way out is to have a proper workshop so that you can keep your business separate from your kitchen.

Work with your local council

Whenever you think of starting a gluten-free business, the local council will inspect your property on the basis of your hygiene rating. You have to ensure that everything not only looks clean but is also recorded to be clean. They will check everything from the temperature of your refrigerator, whether you have a hand washing sink and they will note down every single point. They will double-check things.

Check on the Terms and conditions

Are you selling pre-packaged food? If yes, you have to add a label with the allergens it comprises of. This is easier said than done but you have to follow these stringent rules issued by the Food Standards Agency. Even though you’re super-confident that you’re doing things right, it is better to call them and speak things with them.

