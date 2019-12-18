How a Clean, Tidy Office Benefits Your Team

Managing a small business in an office environment means that there are many different factors that will need to be considered. In order for your business to run smoothly, the most important factor to consider is the health, wellbeing and productivity of your employees. If your office is a breeding ground for viruses and bacteria, there’s a good chance that your employees are not going to be in the best health and will end up taking more sick days. A clean, germ-free work environment ensures that your employees are healthy and happy, both physically and mentally.

A Tidy Office Relieves Stress

It’s common knowledge that being surrounded with lots of clutter and mess can lead to feelings of stress. If employees have got too many things on their desks to look at, or the entire office environment is filled with clutter, they are more likely to lose focus on their work as their brains try to process everything at the same time. Walking into the office in the morning and seeing a messy, unclean environment is going to raise stress levels before the working day is even begun. And stress can be the trigger for a number of health conditions including depression, fatigue and insomnia.

A Clean, Tidy Office Improves Morale

Any good employer knows that keeping stress levels down in the office is important for better workplace morale and can lead to more productive teamwork, happier, more engaged and satisfied employees, and a better environment overall. So, keeping a clean and tidy office is important because it will make your employees feel good, and this will spill over into their work, contributing to better morale, increased productivity, and even more loyalty amongst co-workers.

Cleaning Doesn’t Have to be a Big Job

The good news is that cleaning the office doesn’t have to be a massive job. If your office has not been cleaned properly for some time and has accumulated a lot of clutter, then it might be worth getting the professionals in, like Regional Services who offer commercial cleaning London. After the initial clean, keeping on top of everything shouldn’t take any more than a few minutes each day if you follow the right steps.

Tips for Keeping Your Office Clean and Tidy

You could always hire a professional cleaning service to visit daily or weekly depending on the size of your office and how many people are using it, however, if you’re running a small business with a tight budget, keeping on top of cleaning yourself might be a more appealing idea. Getting employees or co-workers to join in with cleaning not only makes it a quicker job to complete but also provides a morale boost and can be a great team-building activity, too. Every day, get everybody to clean desks, wipe surfaces, vacuum the floors and put any stray items back where they belong. And reduce mess by ensuring that there are ample waste bins and providing a designated space for employees to eat.

A clean, tidy office environment can make all the difference when it comes to employees who are happy and engaged at work.

