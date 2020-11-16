Four Marketing Tools Every Business Should Know About

Information technology has made many things easier and efficient for us. Today, we have tools that help us in every field of life, especially business. They automate many processes, collect data, and help can make better decisions.

All these benefits are crucial when it comes to marketing, which makes these tools crucial too. If you are beginning your career in marketing or need to promote your business, here are some tools you shouldn’t ignore.

Text Sanity

SMS marketing is again on the rise and has made its place in almost every marketing campaign. You are going to need a tool to send text from computer and keep track of all sent and received messages. This tool also allows you to create multiple campaigns and audiences so you would know who you have reached out to and how it resulted.

It works particularly great when you are targeting a local audience. You can use keyword tags to differentiate between different strategies and KPIs. Furthermore, it’s also a great way to provide customer service.

MailChimp

Email marketing is a free channel with the highest ROI to offer, as there is usually little to no investment involved. MailChimp is a popular tool when it comes to email marketing, although it now provides many other services too.

HubSpot

HubSpot is the king of the world of content marketing. They have many marketing tools, all of which are focused on at least one type of marketing. Every digital marketer should learn about them for efficient content marketing.

Google Analytics

You get Google Analytics for free when you create a website and index it with Google. It shows everything you need to know about your online performance. For example, who came to your site, where he came from, and how much time he spent there.

