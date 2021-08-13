Finding legit online casinos

When deciding in which casino to open an account, legitimacy is an essential issue. If you have never tried out an online casino before, but you are interested in doing so, then you might be wondering where to begin and what to consider when choosing a gambling site.

In fact, the concern of most new players is: are online casinos legit ?. The answer is, yes! There are legitimate online casinos and there are some others that are not. Those are the ones players must keep away from. The tricky part is how to recognize them; which is what we will explain in this article. So, let´s get started.



As we mentioned before, the first thing you must be absolutely sure of when choosing an online casino is that it is 100% legitimate. The way to make sure is by looking for the corresponding licenses on the casino website. The best online casinos are registered and licensed and they provide all the validating documentation upfront for you to read, unlike illegitimate gambling sites that are less forthcoming with such documentation.

You can also check on the internet for the reviews of the casino in question. We recommend you to stay away from the enticing pop-up ads, which are usually scams and may lead to a harmful outcome. You should also avoid clicking a random link from an unknown source since it could lead to a computer virus, or even losing money. Not considering the legitimacy of an online gambling site could mean exposing yourself to huge risks.





How to recognize legit casino sites?



The best the best legit online casinos are those that guarantee reliability to their customers. Where you can enjoy without fearing for your money and for the security of your personal and financial data. The following are the most important aspects to consider when looking for legit online casinos:



Licenses: A legal online casino must have a gambling license issued by a legal authority, and it must be displayed upfront on their website for players to see. A transparent operator will list their licensing jurisdiction directly on the front page, usually at the bottom.



Reputation: The best casino sites are followed by their reputation. When an operator is legit and offers an excellent service it is known for it. Customer´s reviews over the internet are a good way to find out if a certain casino is a trustworthy one.





Longevity: It is important to know the year of establishment and who owns the casino. Reliable casinos will be transparent about this and will display such information at plain sight on their website, usually on the main page. We recommend to check the bottom of the website or the “About Us” section, some operators even list this information in the “Terms and Conditions” section.



Certified software: The best online casino sites are audited on a regular basis. Their software must be audited, often monthly, to ensure their games are fair. A third party testing company issues a certificate to corroborate the fairness and legitimacy of the games, and that the operator complies with the regulations according to the gambling market. The certificate must be displayed on the website.



Security: Legit online casinos real money sites must be safe above all things. The operator must offer a fully secure and SSL encrypted connection for players´ personal and financial data.



Payment methods: Trustworthy casinos online must offer secure deposits and fast payouts. Another important aspect is the variety; they must offer a wide range of options for payment methods (including credit cards, gift cards, virtual wallets, banking transfers, cryptocurrencies, among others). Fast and easy withdrawal and deposit methods are one of the main aspects to consider when looking for the best online casino.



Customer service: It is essential for the operator´s customer service to be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The service must be offered by different means and in several languages. Ideally, the players should be able to contact the customer service through a live chat, email or telephone in order to get the help they need. The casino´s response must be always fast and friendly.



Bonuses: The best online casinos offer great bonuses and promotions to help you increase your bankroll. The terms and conditions of each bonus should always be clear and simple.

