Eliminating Repetitive Tasks in Manufacturing

With today’s rapidly advancing technology, manufacturing companies can move away from counterproductive manual processes. Surveys show more than 40% of workers across industries spend at least a quarter of their work week on manual, repetitive tasks. In manufacturing, these menial undertakings often include collecting data and manual data entry. Many consider such tasks to be an inefficient use of an employee’s time considering the remarkable automation software available in today’s market.

Such innovative automation programs are designed to automatically collect, upload or sync data into a system of record. In doing so, they can help to remove bottlenecks slowing down production along with the manufacturing processes affecting output.

Below are a few examples of how organizations are using technology to minimize, or even eliminate, repetitive tasks in the manufacturing industry.

