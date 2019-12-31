Earnin’s Simon Burns on Building for Users Underserved By Technology

Simon Burns is at Earnin (Simon Burns Earnin), Earnin builds for middle America. Real users, who live paycheck to paycheck. Life can be hard for these users. It is incredibly stressful and anxiety inducing to be living so close to running out of money. These users that Earnin serves historically haven’t received technology solutions before, and definitely not easy to use apps on mobile!

Building products for underserved markets isn’t easy. There can be an educational hurdle, you often have to teach your users how or why they want to use your modality, before you can get onto your application. With mobile, this can seem to be a problem that is solved. But, you would be surprised! Many users still haven’t done a large transaction on mobile, and financial services (like the Earnin case) is a serious transaction. Talk to users, you may be surprised your modality is still in its infancy in terms of comfort and trust levels.

Next, it is important to bring an active listening mode and open-ended engagement to user research. There will be incredibly deep nuances that you won’t be able to determine until you spend 10X more time than you think you need talking to users and understanding the market. When interviewing users, don’t share your ideas, listen. Listen more, then listen some more. Being an active listener did me well at Earnin, and only driving the conversation through very subtle shifts, is going to get you more over the long term than driving for short term agenda with specific questions about a feature or use case.

Also, make sure to invest in strong data collection practices. For a consumer business like Earnin, NPS or CSAT are key. For other types of business, this may be something else altogether. But, it is more about capturing the data into a schema and strong data model, so you can run queries and be as smart as possible about what is happening inside your ecosystem.

But, no matter what, never stop your user research! Listening and gathering that unstructured feedback will always be more useful in driving product insights than structured data. Learned that lesson on product at Earnin.

If you have any questions on building for underserved markets, I can be reached on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Earnin’s Simon Burns

Simon Burns is a Product Manager at Earnin. Earnin is a cash advance mobile app in the United States with millions of downloads. Earnin helps users bridge their way to payday. It is critical to its users and fills a huge need in an underserved market where few technology companies have gone before. Before Earnin, Simon Burns was at Opendoor, a real estate company. Prior to that, Simon was a co-founder of a cryptocurrency startup. Simon is deeply passionate about technology, business and growth in the economy.

