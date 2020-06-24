EagleBet: Sportsbook and Casino

‘EagleBet: Soaring with winners.’ This slogan says it all. Since its inception in July 2019, EagleBet has offered a rich portfolio of diverse products ranging from betting to live casino. They are here to suit whatever betting needs you may have.

Working with top-notch software providers, LG Trading Limited, operate their site guaranteeing the ultimate user experience. It runs on an SBTech platform, which ensures optimization, allowing members the advantage to access most sports and games, not just the major ones. EagleBet sportsbook promises heterogeneity and executes it perfectly. A variety of lucrative betting options and promotions are available to players. From the moment you sign up, you get presented with bonus packages and various promotions to choose from. There are ‘exotic bets’ to go with the live bets. Place a live bet on the outcome of a football game and earn bonuses from bets placed for, say, predicted cards and corners.

They provide one of the most competitive betting odds available, compared to giants like Bwin and Bet365. Famous for their high odds on the best leagues in football and basketball and low odds on less popular sports, thus giving players a reasonable chance to win. It keeps on getting better. Players can place their bets on 2000+ matches daily. 5 Euros is the minimum amount to place a bet, which is so far one of the lowest.

The key is to understand what the odds mean and how to play them. Unfamiliar with the odds? Not to worry, EagleBet has that covered. There is tailored multi-language customer support available via live chat and e-mail from 11 am – 11 pm. Nevertheless, they provide comprehensible and specific information on their webpage to assist people in placing bets in their favor. You can keep track of not only your bet but also your favorite sports and team. EagleBet provides up-to-date information to members, accessible on their webpage at your convenience.

If the casino is your preferred cup of tea, on EagleBet, a plethora of slots and live casino games are available to keep you intrigued. They are MGA – licensed and have excellent UX, making your gaming experience more appealing.

Players deposit through common platforms like debit and credit cards or e-wallets. Winnings are processed within 24 hours after a request to withdraw is placed, and cash gets paid via the same mediums.

Downside

They currently do not have dedicated apps for Android and iOS mobile devices, but they make up for this with an optimized mobile site. A stable internet connection, and you can bet online on your mobile. Another downside is the lack of a loyalty program to lure more members while retaining the existing ones.

Conclusion

As time goes by, there may be more things in store for us. Consider checking out the EagleBet sportsbook and casino. Look out for extra perks and benefits on offer to grab your attention.

