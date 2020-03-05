Dynamics 365 Business Edition and its Benefits

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a line of the latest SaaS business solution developed by Microsoft to serve Enterprises with its resource planning and customer relationship management activities. Microsoft Dynamics is the part of Microsoft Business Solutions Family. This Enterprise Resource Planning and Customer Relationship Management Software is hosted on the cloud, like every other latest software out there.

Like every other Microsoft application, this too can be interactively used with other Microsoft applications like Outlook, Azure, Office 365, Yammer, and SharePoint. All the products under this edition target a different target market, with medium to large business organisations.

Dynamics 365 can be purchased on a subscription basis and is available in two versions: Business & Enterprise.

Business Edition

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Edition allows the businesses to make use of its sales, operations, finance, customer service, and customer insight and a number of other tools.

To those who are aware, they might know that the functionalities of Microsoft Dynamics Business Edition are pretty much the same as that of Microsoft Dynamics NAV.

So if your business is in search of a cost-effective CRM and ERP solution, then there is no better option then Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Edition.

The Business Edition seamlessly works with Dynamics CRM and Office 365, so there is no need for you to worry about their integration.

Between the two editions available, which one should a company choose? Answering this question becomes a bit easier if we look at the features of both the editions.

Features

We will talk in terms of modules that are available with both the versions. The finance and operations module is available with both the editions but in case of the business edition, the module’s functionality is quite limited.

When we talk of sales, again, while the business edition has limited functionality, the enterprise edition has full functionality.

When we talk about the marketing module, then, well the enterprise edition has complete functionality, but so far any such functionality hasn’t been seen in the case of the business edition.

The project service module is not available with business edition, while it is available with full functionality in the enterprise edition.

Customer service is another module which is limited in case of the business edition, but in the case of enterprise edition, it is available in full functionality.

Field service, retail and talent are three other modules that are absent in the case of the business edition, while they are available in full functionality in the enterprise edition.

So who should choose the Business Edition over the more extensive Enterprise Edition?

Well, Microsoft recommends that companies that have employees more than 250 should choose the Enterprise version of Dynamics 365 over the Business edition. They further mention that the business edition would do good to small and medium-sized businesses. However, these are just recommendations, only guiding principles and not facts. Since there are always exceptions to the rule, we suggest you get in touch with your Microsoft Dynamics Partner to take advice on which edition is better for your business.

