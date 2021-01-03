Do’s and don’ts of a successful move – Tips from the experts

Moving is stressful and there’s no doubt about that. While it is true that there are many people who prefer moving their belongings on their own, there are several others who would prefer seeking help of a los angeles moving company while moving. No matter whichever way you choose to move, there are several things that you need to pack on time to make sure your move is a successful one.

From your comfy loungewear to your fancy dinner sets, everything has to be packed in a proper way to ensure nothing is damaged or misplaced. So, if you’re eager to move on your own, here are few dos and don’ts that you should take into account.

The list of Do’s

Make sure you give yourself at least 1 day per room to eliminate all the unused items and then pack only the things that you wish to keep. Give yourself enough time to go through the packing process carefully so that you don’t regret a single mistake later on.

Do make sure your homeowner’s policy is updated. No matter where you reside in the world, all sorts of personal property will be covered. While it is true that your mover company will also have coverage, your personal policy should have the capability of bridging the gap in case there’s any damage and your mover’s policy doesn’t cover it. Check things with your agent.

Make sure you measure the new home so that you know which section you’re going to keep your sofa and which side you’ll keep your bed. Try to plan things in advance so that you never waste your dollars on moving those extra items.

The things that are non-breakable in your house should be packed. You shouldn’t make the mistake of paying a mover to pack pillows, documents, books and other things. Rather you should pay them for packing the fragile items that are prone to breaking.

The List of Don’ts

Don’t ever hire a mover without meeting him. Make sure you meet the movers and bring them home. They should see the actual size of your home and then give you an accurate estimate. Watch out for recommendations from friends and family.

Don’t ever make the mistake of packing your valuable into a moving truck. Things like jewelry, money and vital documentation should be carried along with you.

Don’t bother the movers when they’re working, particularly when they are moving heavy objects. Distractions can cause damage to your property, cause slip-ups and can also lead to injuries.

Don’t depend only on the price while choosing a mover. You should also check several other factors before hiring a movers company. Just as you need to travel wisely, you also need to move wisely. Click here to learn more on how to travel smart.

So, now that you know the dos and don’ts of moving from one place to another, make sure you follow them in order to make your move as seamless as possible.

