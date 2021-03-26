Content is What Makes Businesses Discoverable

It’s common knowledge by now, for anyone who operates any kind of enterprise, that a web presence is required. A web presence at the very least helps your business compete in whatever market it’s active in. At best it makes it more discoverable, putting it in line to reach more prospects, whether these would be for B2B cooperation or for end-clients (customers).

Basically there has to be some kind of representation of the business itself in some or other form online, as a starting point, but in order to enhance its discoverability, there has to be more dynamic content put out onto the World Wide Web.

WRITTEN Content is King

All forms of content can ultimately assume the most basic format of written text, otherwise referred to as “copy.” Even content in the form of something like a video ultimately has a written format or version of that medium, such as a description, keywords, tags, key-phrases, subtitles, copyright information, indexing data, metadata, etc.

So this consideration of written content or “copy” is a very important one, because that is the most basic and most effective way through which a business can be discovered via its online presence. To put it simply, the easiest way a prospective client can find some information about your business is through reading what has been written and published online about it, perhaps having searched for relevant information via tools such as search engines.

Even the biggest of online video publication channels, such as the Google- (ALPHABET) owned YouTube, struggles to index videos with the same accuracy and relevance that it indexes so well via the search bar, which is of course written text. So content is indeed king when it comes to an online presence, so any strategy aimed at building an online presence should have written content at its core.

2 Key Types of Written Content

So when commissioning written content to be published online in representation of your business, the written content can exist in two common types: information about your business and its offerings; and information that links your business to the kind of expertise that establishes it as an authority.

Basic business information

Business information perhaps makes for the most common form of what content writing is all about, encompassing basic information about the business such as an “about us” explanation, contact details, history, products and services offered, competitive advantage, etc.

Naturally you don’t want to give away too much info, giving your competitors a clear portal against which to measure their own strategy.

Authority-establishing information

It’s through authority-establishing content that a business makes its online presence attract the eyes of prospects who might have otherwise never come into contact with the business. Content that is written creatively to perhaps jump on current trends or simply create connections with the business is what attracts attention, which goes back to establishing the business’s discoverability through content.

The key is to publish content or have content published that doesn’t obviously talk-up the business, but rather creates cues which encourage the reader to associate the value they’re looking for with the business written about.

