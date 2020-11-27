Boosting Your Instagram Account and Funnelling Leads with the GetInsta App

If you’re running a business in this day and age, you’ll be well aware of the fact that you simply have to pay more attention to establishing a greater online presence. We may not all truly understand the urge to post pictures of ourselves on platforms like Instagram, but that’s the way of the world right now. Besides, there are ways to approach establishing your Instagram presence from the point of view of a business entity, which is naturally different to the seemingly narcissistic tendencies of those individuals who have personal accounts.

It’s all about creating awareness through content that may very well not even be of your own creation. A simple picture which may or may not be directly related to your business activities could bring you a torrent of traffic, from Instagram free followers. You’ll have to do a bit of work to get those free followers though, and by “a bit” I really mean a little bit. It’s almost as if you won’t need to put in any effort at all, because you’ll be doing what comes naturally to anyone engaged in social media platforms like Instagram.

The GetInsta App

Some forward-thinkers took what was an organised mess of some chaotic “follow me and I’ll follow you back” arrangements and made an app, aptly named GetInsta. It’s a safe download, available across all recognisable platforms, the best of which I’d personally say is the Windows platform. That’s just because that’s the one I use and the one on which I tried out the app.

How it works is you sign up and then add your account. In fact you can add many accounts for which you’d like to get some likes and followers, but you sign up by creating a profile via the app. Verify it by just clicking the link in the email you get sent – pretty standard stuff…

From there you can build up come credit in the form of “coins,” through simply completing tasks through the app which include liking other people’s posts and perhaps even following them. You get rewarded with more coins if you complete the “follow” tasks, but I personally want to have more people following us than those which our business Instagram page follows.

So I complete more “like” tasks to eventually build up enough coins to trade in for followers. You can get a minimum of 50 free Instagram followers instantly, in a safe manner since these are real Instagram users who sign up to the app, just like you’ll be doing.

The business-boosting effects

You get some free likes as well with the followers you redeem your coins for and you can pay with money if you don’t want to put in the “work.” Otherwise this is how you get some real eyeballs checking out your Instagram account, some of which are subsequent followers you would have otherwise never reached through your conventional marketing efforts.

Just one of those followers could go on to become a big client, or spark a boost to your numbers that will cast your Intagram account into the spotlight.

