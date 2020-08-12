There are many ways that you could follow when trying to sell your house. The cost of selling a house could vary greatly on which way you choose, but there are many factors that could influence the cost of your home. Here are some tips when choosing the best way to go about selling your house.

1. Understand Your Market

Understanding your market is the number one rule when going about selling your home. Are you in a buyer’s market or a seller’s market? Understanding this question could help you save thousands of dollars.

When there are more sellers than buyers, we typically call this a buyer’s market. On the other hand, when there are more buyers than sellers, we call this a seller’s market. Knowing which market you are in could make a huge difference in the price of your home. More buyers than sellers will drive prices up, but more sellers than buyers will cause the price to dip down. More sellers than buyers is a market you want to avoid, so if that is the case, then maybe you should take your home off the market for a little while if you want to get the best deal.

2. When is The Right Time To Sell?

Knowing the right time to sell will provide you with the results that you want to see. The market flows with the seasons, mainly due to everyone wanting to move during warmer months, which is when the kids are out of school. Selling your home during the warmer months isn’t the only factor that matters when choosing the right time to sell.

Making sure that you have enough equity in your home to pay off your mortgage, cost of selling, and cost of moving is very important and could save you thousands. Without this, all these costs will have to come out of pocket. It typically takes about five years to acquire enough equity, so this makes it more of a long term investment. Selling your home could also impact your life priorities like moving for a new job, which could ultimately be more financially troubling in the end. Make sure you account for all these factors when choosing the right time to sell!

3. Improve Before Selling

Minor improvements could go a long way when it comes to getting the best price out of your home. Painting and refurbishing aspects of your home could offer a revamped living space that will attract many buyers.

Finishing your basement could impact the cost of your home greatly. For example, based on a home improvement calculator, a finished basement in Portland is 5x more valuable than finishing a basement in Atlanta. Knowing these little factors may help you get the best deal for your home. Larger renovations will come with unexpected costs, so avoid them if possible.

In the end, you are trying to make your home the best it can be for the littlest amount of money. Painting walls with modern colors and styling your home to be more modern could boast a whole load of buyers. Knowing what improvements to make is very important, so definitely check out home improvement calculators to help you know what to do first. Remember, it’s the little things that count in life that will make the biggest difference.

