It’s no secret that YouTube is one of the most popular video-sharing websites in the world. Its popularity spans all countries and age groups. Videos on YouTube give you an inside look at everything from startups to politics and everything else in between. We’re here to inform you about some of the most essential statistics showing the power of YouTube. Once you take a closer look at these stats, you will surely want to make the best out of your own YouTube efforts.

7 YouTube Stats You Need to Know

YouTube is the second-most popular social media website in the world.

YouTube is mainly known as the top platform for videos. However, it is also the second most popular social media network in the world.

YouTube is the second most popular platform in the world in terms of its active users. This places them just behind Facebook, which is still number one.

You can even say that YouTube is a pioneer since a lot of social media platforms are prioritising YouTube’s main content which is videos.

There are over 2 billion monthly active users on YouTube worldwide.

YouTube’s popularity is due to its large number of active users worldwide. YouTube currently has over 2 billion monthly active users that are located all around the world.

With the global population reaching over 8 billion, this means that more than 1 in 4 people visit YouTube at least once a month. What’s impressive is that this number will continue to increase each year.

If you are looking to reach global audiences, YouTube will definitely be one of your best options.

People on YouTube spend an average of 19 minutes daily on the website.

What makes YouTube so effective is that most of its monthly users spend significant time on the website. People spend an average of 19 minutes a day watching videos on YouTube.

This is a significant amount of time when an audience solely focuses on consuming video content they want to see. This can be an excellent opportunity for a content creator or a business to find its loyal audience.

Over 500 hours of video content are uploaded on YouTube every minute.

YouTube is still the go-to for all types of videos, especially with long-form video content. More than 500 hours of videos are uploaded every minute on the website.

This number will continue to grow with more people wanting to watch and create videos on the platform.

You may think this makes it more challenging to stand out. To make sure you get the chance to reach the right people and grab views, you will need to create high-quality YouTube video titles.

40.9% of watch time on YouTube happens on mobile devices.

There are a lot of different ways to watch YouTube videos. This can be through a desktop, smart TV, or mobile device. While all are great options, it is interesting to see that 40.9% of watch time happens on mobile devices.

This means a lot of people like to watch on their phones for a variety of reasons. This could be because it is easy for them to hold or because they like to watch videos whenever they are on the go.

Either way, this is something that you should take advantage of. Optimising your video content for mobile will ensure that your videos will be memorable for mobile viewers.

55% of marketers use YouTube for their video marketing campaigns.

YouTube is not just a viable platform for creators, but also for businesses as well. Over half of the marketers have said that they are using YouTube for their video marketing campaigns.

When you get your business on YouTube, it will definitely help you stand out. This gives you the edge over the other half of businesses that don’t even use YouTube videos.

Having a healthy mix of actual YouTube video content and running video ads on the platform is an excellent practice.

70% of viewers purchased a product after seeing the brand on YouTube.

70% of viewers have made a purchase from a brand after seeing their video on YouTube. This makes it an effective tool not just for entertaining viewers, but also for driving conversions.

These videos that consumers watch aren’t all advertisements as well. While video ads are important, many different video types can encourage viewers to purchase.

Some of these video types include demo videos, testimonial videos, tutorial videos, explainer videos and many more. These video types give your business the opportunity to show what the product looks like and how it actually works.

Hopefully, these 7 important YouTube statistics will finally push your business to create your own successful YouTube video content.