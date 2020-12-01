6 Business Management Strategies for 2021

It’s nearing the end of the year, and that means it’s time for business owners to lock in on their Q1 planning. Between managing budgets, making organizational changes and setting your new vision for the coming year, you’ve got a lot to plan. If you’re still strategizing in the boardroom, here are six essential business management strategies for 2021 to keep in mind:

1. Mental Health Packages

As you move into the new year, mental health—for you and your employees—should be at the top of your priority list. According to a recent survey, Stress in America 2020: A National Mental Health Crisis from The Harris Poll for APA, roughly eight in ten adults (78 percent) cited the Covid-19 pandemic as a source of stress in their life, with a 22 percent increase in stress overall.

When you provide resources to employees, whether from telehealth organizations, outside counselors or free subscriptions to mental health mobile apps, your team’s ability to manage their stress will dramatically improve their overall wellbeing and general productivity as an employee of your organization.

2. Leadership Training Initiatives

In order to better address your organization’s needs, you need to have a key group of managers and team leads who are empowered to help you run the day-to-day tasks and conduct business within their department. Invest in regular and ongoing leadership training, looking for opportunities to delegate responsibilities and let others drive the conversation.

3. Cleaning and Sanitization Procedures

If you’re planning to bring employees back into the office, make sure you’re not only addressing state and federal Covid-19 regulations, but doing all in your power to guarantee a safe working environment. In a survey of business owners, 63 percent of organizations are implementing a cleaning schedule that includes multiple rounds of daily sanitation.

Organizations need to plan on having more than their regular janitorial service to address the potential concerns of employees. Consider partnering with a professional cleaning service to create a routine that accounts for general tidying, sanitization and disinfection.

4. Internal Communication Technology

As many businesses operate with some or all employees working from home, internal communication needs to be stronger than ever. Whether it’s collaboration in a virtual conference room or a digital happy hour, the way we communicate and connect with our employees shouldn’t stop because we aren’t in the same building. Experts recommend thinking beyond email and video conferencing meetings, and implementing chat and communication systems like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts or Chanty.

5. Diversity and Inclusion Commitments

“Companies often talk about progress on inclusion by referring to numbers, such as the ratio of marginalized racial populations to white people in their workforce. These are indicators of diversity, not inclusion,” shared Alison Maitland, author of Indivisible: Radically Rethinking Inclusion For Sustainable Business Results.

She continues to share that, “it is about achieving sustainable positive results for business and society by creating and maintaining environments in which every voice is heard, every person matters, and everyone has what they need to flourish while contributing to shared goals. Inclusion is essential.”

If your long-term plan doesn’t incorporate a measurable, actionable plan for welcoming diverse voices to the table, consider forming a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee to begin addressing your employees’ needs.

6. Outside Contractor and Freelance Network

Down-sizing is a reality for many organizations in 2021, and if you’ve had to cut back on your workforce but need additional support, tap into freelance support for a sustainable option to help you accomplish business goals until you’re ready for larger growth. Websites like UpWork or Fiverr can connect you to a talented network of professionals ready to take on the smallest and largest jobs that need extra hands in 2021.

Please follow and like us: