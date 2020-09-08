5 Good Business Brokers To Sale A Business

A good business broker is going to walk you through each step of the deal. They are going to navigate the confidentiality part of the potential sale, making sure each business is something that works for you before they have you sign a non-disclosure agreement and start to dig into the purchasing process.

Finding the best business broker to walk you through buying a business doesn’t have to be hard. There are many brokers out there, but you don’t just want to settle for just anyone. Below are the top business brokers for your business buying needs.

Business Exits is one of the leading business brokers and the reason is simple. They are entrepreneurs themselves. They understand exactly what you are going through and work to make sure there is no added pressure or stress during the closing process. This is one of the reasons they have a 91% success rate on businesses they brought to market in 2019. If you have a business making more than $2M annually, this is the team you want working with you.

2. Digital Exits

If you are not quite at that large of a gross income, don’t panic. There is another leading business broker who does business with companies who start as low as $250k. Digital Exits created what they consider the most efficient way for you to buy and sell companies. With a large network that consists of thousands of serious buyers, they will get your business sold.

3. Pro Business Plans

Pro Business Plans does more than just sell your business. They help advise you step-by-step in your business, creating business plans, finding capital, and buying and selling your business. Their custom pitch deck will ensure you attract the best potential buyers as you start to navigate the sales process.

4. First Choice Business Brokers

Operating in over 15 states, First Choice Business Brokers was established in 1994 and has helped hundreds of businesses close their sales through the years. They work with businesses who gross $100M – $500M in revenue each year. With agents servicing a diverse set of background experience, they are poised to help you sell your business regardless of the industry you are in.

Buying a business through a broker gives you access to sellers who are successful and motivated to sell. It’s a great way to buy a business in your industry that is ready and waiting for the right buyer.

