5 Businesses to start off with little or no investment

Jumpstarting a business can seem an overwhelming task but the time, risk and money that are involved will depend on the type of business that you choose. There are various ways of starting off with a business that allows you to focus much less on upfront costs and logistics rather than on getting started.

For the boot-strappers and beginners, low-investment businesses are a great idea. If you’re trying to look for a passive source of income, here are the few business options that you may try starting with. The risks are less as there is very little investment involved.

Drop-shipping partner

Purchase stock, store it properly, pick it, pack it and then ship it. This is what is involved in inventory management and it can be a huge commitment when you’re a business operator. You can become a partner for a drop-shipper so that you can ship inventory on behalf of the main company. You’ll have to make the sales and collect orders on behalf of your supplier. The main company doesn’t require handling the products.

Senior health care services

All you would need is a computer with internet connection and a means of commutation to start off with this business. In this business, you will offer different sorts of medical and non-medical services to the seniors who are in need of them. You don't require any formal training in order to start off with this business.

Eatery franchisee

If you always had a knack for cooking or dealing with foods, you can also open up a franchisee of an eatery. With this option, you may have to invest a little more than the other options listed here.

Create digital courses on products

Among this list, digital products like courses, music and templates are definitely unique. This is not a tangible option and you also don’t require incurring shipping or manufacturing costs. Hence the margins are always high with such digital products and courses. If you’ve got the talent to share a review on some digital product, you can upload them on your website and get a new stream of income.

Packers and movers

How about opening a moving business? You need to have few transport options available and labor that can pack things and transport them to different places. You can charge per hour for carrying things based on the distance you travel.

Therefore, if you’re someone who is trying to get a new source of income, you may take into account any one from the above mentioned list. Try your luck with little bit investment and earn your side income during trying times.

