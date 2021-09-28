5 Business Benefits of Effective Waste Management

It may not be the most exciting part of running a business, but organisations of all shapes and sizes must deal with waste management. With modern companies under more pressure than ever to reduce and responsibly manage their waste, it’s a good time to look at your business’s own waste management strategy and determine whether you could be doing more. What business owners often don’t realise is that effective waste management has several benefits that make it worth prioritising.

1. Save Money on Waste Disposal

According to the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, business waste disposal accounts for 4-5% of a business’s turnover. Ignoring opportunities for effective waste management could be costing you a lot of money. Reducing the amount of waste you send to landfill can bring you significant savings on landfill tax, and with the right waste management strategy, you could also reduce the cost of managing and handling your waste.

2. Reduce Production Costs

Did you know that as well as saving money on waste disposal, you could also be spending less on purchasing goods and materials? An effective waste management strategy can help you re-use certain items and reduce the number of raw materials you use, both of which can help you cut costs.

3. Ensure Compliance

Businesses have a legal responsibility to manage waste responsibly, so it’s vital to have a robust waste management plan in place to ensure compliance. Failure to adhere to regulations could result in penalties, fines or worse. Enlisting the help of waste management experts means you don’t have to keep up with evolving waste disposal and recycling laws and can be confident in the knowledge that your business waste is managed in the best way possible.

4. Become More Sustainable

It’s estimated that the UK generated 43.9 million tonnes of commercial and industrial waste in 2018. How businesses dispose of that waste has a significant impact on the environment, with every organisation having its own part to play in the climate crisis. Reducing waste means wasting fewer resources, using less energy, and cutting down on the number of harmful toxins and greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere. If your business isn’t already doing its utmost to become more sustainable, waste management is a key place to start — are you identifying opportunities to reduce, reuse and recycle in all areas of your company?

Making your waste management strategy more sustainable matters to your workforce as well as the environment. Modern employees value working for organisations committed to the planet and will help you work towards a greener future. They’ll also appreciate a cleaner and healthier workplace, which is another benefit of effective waste management.

5. Improve Your Reputation

Becoming more sustainable is the right thing to do as a responsible and socially conscious company, but it can also improve your reputation with customers, clients, and industry contacts. Today’s consumers are increasingly aware of your business processes and will appreciate greater transparency and a commitment to sustainability and more ethical practice.

