2000 GEL Jackpots Five Times a Week in Shangri La Tbilisi

A pleasant stay in the historical Tbilisi very center can also be very profitable. In Shangri La Tbilisi, jackpots of 2,000 GEL are played 5 times a week. Becoming a complex guest on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, everyone gets a chance to break an additional bonus. In this case, it is enough to make bets in the amount of 1 GEL.

Slot jackpots are played at 20:00 on the specified days of the week. Everyone who makes at least one bet has a chance to win up to 2000 lari: 10×100 lari with min. rate of 1 lari, 4×250 lari at min. rate of 2 GEL. Agree, a pleasant surprise!

Please note that guests who bought a junket tour to Tbilisi, to Shangri La, automatically become participants in the lotteries. That is, in addition to the usual winnings, they can also count on special jackpots.

The complex is a part of the Shangri La international network, which currently includes four units in four capitals: Tbilisi, Yerevan, Minsk and Riga. The units are managed by the Storm International company, which is a guarantee of the highest level service, complete confidentiality, security and fair play. There are bars, restaurants, VIP clubs at all casinos, which allows you to immerse yourself in a luxurious vacation.

Shangri La is the best casino in Tbilisi, and this fact is confirmed by guests and business professionals. For three consecutive years, the unit was selected as the best in its area and was awarded the Golden Brand Award. This is really a quality sign, since only the best of the best are awarded this honor after a thorough examination by numerous specialists. And consumers choose the best establishments among those that were selected by a high jury.

The casino operates in a VIP niche, and this can be seen at a glance. The establishment is located in a luxurious detached building, the interiors are decorated in the Art Deco style with elements of chic and luxury. Specifically for the Shangri La decoration, carpets with branded elements, exclusive chandeliers, natural wood furniture were made, European art objects and textiles were ordered. The atmosphere is conducive to first-class relaxation.

Inside you will find everything that people in the casino like so much: a festive atmosphere, a welcoming attitude, a variety of games, a great restaurant and entertainment shows. At the same time, bets start with symbolic values and can reach a maximum that tickles nerves nicely.

Shangri La Tbilisi offers entertainment for every taste. Friendly dealers invite you to evaluate the games on the tables: American roulette, poker, blackjack, punto banco. Also in the halls there are several hundreds of the most modern slot machines with huge screens and dozens of games on one machine.

So that visitors can diversify their vacation, real stars regularly appear on the stage of the best casino in Georgia. Live music is Shangri La’s forte. In addition to slots jackpots, the unit offers other prizes draws. Once a season, large parties are necessarily held, from which guests leave on brand new motorcycles or cars. Shangri La Tbilisi was the first casino in the country that has presented its visitors with the brand new Maserati!

The complex has its own restaurant with original cuisine. In the refined hall with panoramic windows you can taste amazing dishes of Georgian and European cuisine. The restaurant offers magnificent views of the Bridge of Peace and the Mktvari River promenade.

The casino offers excellent conditions for a gaming tour. Guests of junket to Georgia enjoy a great all-inclusive stay. It is enough to pay the cost of the chips in order to use for free all the opportunities that Shangri La offers during the junket: hotel accommodation, plane tickets (at a certain deposit amount), various meals and drinks, transfers and even an excursion program.

You can learn more about Shangri La Tbilisi on the official website: shangrila.ge

